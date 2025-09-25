Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Breakdown Jake vs Tank, Exhibition Fight Worries & Sanctioning Bodies

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. break down Jake Paul vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis, weighing power, experience and what really decides this matchup. They go deep on the good, the bad and the business of boxing exhibitions, with first‑hand stories from Roy’s Tyson exhibition and Dre’s perspective on what matters to fans. The legends also unpack how sanctioning bodies shape the sport, purses and legacy.
00:00 – Intro
00:35 – Farm life in Pensacola and HOA story
02:51 – History of boxing exhibitions
04:46 – Roy on exhibitions and the Tyson bout
05:47 – Why Tyson–Mayweather doesn’t work; better fantasy matchups
07:40 – Why Jake Paul vs Tank excites vs bad exhibitions
10:08 – How Roy–Tyson exhibition came together
11:24 – Training rules and Tyson’s power stories
13:43 – Dre on exhibitions and Tyson vs Jake; Jake vs Tank parity
16:04 – Tyson vs Mayweather is a no‑win; Mike as businessman
18:11 – Jake’s late start vs Tank’s pedigree
19:41 – Tank vs Roach and rematch fallout
20:57 – Does Tank care about legacy? Era differences
26:12 – Sanctioning bodies and the business model
26:56 – Modern fanbases and validation
29:32 – Roy on purpose and self‑challenge
31:41 – Fighters who chase greatness
32:52 – Smart matchmaking and facing real threats
34:45 – Canelo tune‑ups and resume talk
38:30 – Final word: get your money
40:24 – Wrap
Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/
Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/
Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0
Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions