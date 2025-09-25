Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. Breakdown Jake vs Tank, Exhibition Fight Worries & Sanctioning Bodies





Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. break down Jake Paul vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis, weighing power, experience and what really decides this matchup. They go deep on the good, the bad and the business of boxing exhibitions, with first‑hand stories from Roy’s Tyson exhibition and Dre’s perspective on what matters to fans. The legends also unpack how sanctioning bodies shape the sport, purses and legacy.

00:00 – Intro

00:35 – Farm life in Pensacola and HOA story

02:51 – History of boxing exhibitions

04:46 – Roy on exhibitions and the Tyson bout

05:47 – Why Tyson–Mayweather doesn’t work; better fantasy matchups

07:40 – Why Jake Paul vs Tank excites vs bad exhibitions

10:08 – How Roy–Tyson exhibition came together

11:24 – Training rules and Tyson’s power stories

13:43 – Dre on exhibitions and Tyson vs Jake; Jake vs Tank parity

16:04 – Tyson vs Mayweather is a no‑win; Mike as businessman

18:11 – Jake’s late start vs Tank’s pedigree

19:41 – Tank vs Roach and rematch fallout

20:57 – Does Tank care about legacy? Era differences

26:12 – Sanctioning bodies and the business model

26:56 – Modern fanbases and validation

29:32 – Roy on purpose and self‑challenge

31:41 – Fighters who chase greatness

32:52 – Smart matchmaking and facing real threats

34:45 – Canelo tune‑ups and resume talk

38:30 – Final word: get your money

40:24 – Wrap

