Home / Boxing Videos / “If its good enough for them, it's good enough for me!” – heavyweight Dave Allen | Matchroom Boxing

“If its good enough for them, it's good enough for me!” – heavyweight Dave Allen | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Dave Allen faces the biggest test of his career on October 11 when he takes on the dangerous heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. The “White Rhino” returns in front of a hometown crowd, looking to pull off the upset against the Canadian KO artist. Don’t miss it, streaming live worldwide on DAZN.

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fabio Wardley’s power speaks for itself 💥

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved