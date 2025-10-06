A Resounding Success – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza took part in the Harvard Latino Alumni Alliance Conference this past weekend, joining a distinguished lineup of academic and community leaders at Harvard University in Massachusetts.

The event celebrated prominent Latino figures making an impact in the United States and featured several former government representatives. Mendoza spoke about his leadership at the helm of the WBA and how the organization has worked to empower youth around the world through programs such as WBA Kids, WBA Future, KO Drugs, and the WBA Academy.

He also addressed boxing’s current challenges, the sport’s ongoing evolution, and how governing bodies must adapt to remain relevant and lead the way in an ever-changing industry.

Mendoza was joined by Cecilia Comunales, former world champion and current Deputy Director of the WBA Women’s Championships Committee, who shared her personal journey from Uruguay — recounting her rise in one of the world’s toughest sports and the growing role of women in the ring.

It was an inspiring exchange in a prestigious setting, and both President Mendoza and the WBA expressed pride in having their voice represented at such a distinguished event inside the halls of Harvard University.