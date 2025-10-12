Home / Boxing Videos / Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov | FULL HIGHLIGHTS | Matchroom Boxing

Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov | FULL HIGHLIGHTS | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing



Highlights from the exciting Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov heavyweight showdown in Sheffield, Oct 11, 2025 . Allen had some huge moments but ultimately Makhmudov’s class proved too much, as Allen said in a brutally honest post-fight interview.

