Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov | FULL HIGHLIGHTS | Matchroom Boxing

Highlights from the exciting Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov heavyweight showdown in Sheffield, Oct 11, 2025 . Allen had some huge moments but ultimately Makhmudov’s class proved too much, as Allen said in a brutally honest post-fight interview.
***
#daveallen #allenmakhmudov #matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.