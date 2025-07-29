Sánchez and “Canelito” Set to Headline WBA Future in Los Teques – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan welterweight Leonardo “Hollywood” Sánchez is set to take another step forward in his professional career this Thursday, when he squares off against Mexico’s Eduardo “Titi” Rangel at the Luis Navarro Indoor Gym in Los Teques. The bout will be for the WBA Fedebol welterweight title and will headline the tenth edition of the World Boxing Association’s “Future Champions” series.

The card will feature ten action-packed matchups and two special attractions: Miranda’s own Gleybert “Canelito” Maia, an undefeated bantamweight prospect with a perfect 9-0 record, and Diego Carbajal of Carabobo, who has emerged victorious in each of his eight pro appearances.

Boasting a record of 17 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, “Hollywood” Sánchez will look to elevate his profile in front of a hometown crowd. Earlier this year, he left a strong impression in Armenia during his international debut, narrowly losing a competitive bout to Russia’s Khuseyn Baysangurov. Now, Sánchez returns to familiar ground to face a tough Mexican opponent in “Titi” Rangel (9-2), a fighter with serious power and the tools to test the local favorite.

In the co-main event, Gleybert “Canelito” Maia will aim to extend his unbeaten run to 10 when he faces Jesús “El Toro” Tovar (4-11) of Aragua in a bantamweight contest.

Also on the card, Diego Carbajal returns to the ring in featherweight action against José Mejía (0-2-1) from the Venezuelan plains, seeking to preserve his undefeated streak.

Seven more fights will round out the lineup on a card that will be streamed live on the WBA’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@WorldBoxingAssociationOfficial.

With the opening bell at the Luis Navarro Gym, the WBA’s Future Champions program will mark its tenth edition in Venezuela. The event comes amid a thrilling week of boxing in the country’s capital region, giving a new wave of Venezuelan talent the chance to shine on the international platform of the WBA.

Since its launch in 2023, the WBA Future initiative has featured over 100 professional and amateur bouts across Venezuela, creating critical opportunities for the sport’s next generation. The program has also made its mark in Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Argentina, the United States, Spain, Poland, and beyond.

The action gets underway this July 31 at 3:00 PM at the Luis Navarro Gym in Los Teques.