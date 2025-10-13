“He knows exactly who I am!” – title challenger on champ's disrespect | Matchroom Boxing





Kieron Conway defends his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles against unbeaten prospect George Liddard this Saturday (Oct 11) at the iconic York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

Conway (23-3-1, 6 KOs) has promised to deliver a knockout to silence the hype surrounding the young contender, while Liddard (12-0, 8 KOs) insists he’s ready to take the belts and prove he’s the future of British boxing.

