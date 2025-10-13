Home / Boxing Videos / “He knows exactly who I am!” – title challenger on champ's disrespect | Matchroom Boxing

“He knows exactly who I am!” – title challenger on champ's disrespect | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 29 mins ago Boxing Videos



Kieron Conway defends his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles against unbeaten prospect George Liddard this Saturday (Oct 11) at the iconic York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

Conway (23-3-1, 6 KOs) has promised to deliver a knockout to silence the hype surrounding the young contender, while Liddard (12-0, 8 KOs) insists he’s ready to take the belts and prove he’s the future of British boxing.
***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

JARON 'BOOTS' ENNIS VS. UISMA LIMA PRELIMS LIVESTREAM

October 11, 2025 — Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Uisma Lima Prelims live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved