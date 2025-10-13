“I'm better than him in every single department” | Conway vs Liddard | Matchroom Boxing





Kieron Conway defends his British and Commonwealth Middleweight titles against unbeaten prospect George Liddard this Friday (Oct 17) at the iconic York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

Conway (23-3-1, 6 KOs) has promised to deliver a knockout to silence the hype surrounding the young contender, while Liddard (12-0, 8 KOs) insists he’s ready to take the belts and prove he’s the future of British boxing.

We visit both fighters’ camps as they count down the final days to the fight.

