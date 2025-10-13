Ennis Destroys Lima, Captures Interim WBA Super Welterweight Title – World Boxing Association

Jaron “Boots” Ennis left no room for doubt—or for the clock. In a thunderous performance, the American star stopped Brazil’s Uisma Lima by first-round technical knockout to capture the WBA Interim Super Welterweight title in front of his hometown fans in Philadelphia.

From the opening bell, Ennis came out with intent, precision, and controlled aggression. Within seconds, a crisp right-left combination shook Lima, who tried to fire back but quickly found himself trapped under the speed and power of the local favorite. A barrage of punches sent Lima to the canvas, and moments later another explosive right hand put him down again. With Lima unable to defend himself, the referee stepped in before the end of the round.

The official time was 1:58 of the first round — one of the fastest and most emphatic wins of Ennis’ professional career. With this victory, “Boots” improved to 35-0 with 31 knockouts and strengthened his claim as one of boxing’s brightest stars at 154 pounds.

Lima, who entered the ring hoping to pull off an upset, never managed to decipher Ennis’ explosive rhythm. His record now stands at 14-2, and though he showed courage in accepting the challenge, the skill gap was evident from the outset.

With this win, the super welterweight landscape just got shaken up. Ennis now awaits confirmation of his next opponent — a matchup that promises to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The division is buzzing, and “Boots” Ennis has made it crystal clear: he’s here to dominate.