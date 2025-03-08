Price dominates Jonas to become unified welterweight champion – World Boxing Association

Lauren Price delivered a masterclass performance, outclassing Natasha Jonas to become the unified welterweight champion, adding the IBF and WBC titles to her WBA crown. The Welsh sensation controlled the fight from start to finish, securing a unanimous decision victory (98-93, 100-90, 98-92) in a bout that highlighted her elite skill set and championship pedigree.

From the opening bell, Price dictated the pace, utilizing a sharp, precise jab and crisp combinations that kept Jonas on the back foot. Despite Jonas’ experience and warrior mentality, Price’s youth, speed, and technical superiority proved to be the deciding factors in every exchange. The fight, which headlined an all-female card, was a monumental moment for women’s boxing in the UK.

Following her victory, an emotional Price shared her vision for the future:

“I want to bring a big fight back to Wales. You’ve seen what Katie Taylor has done in Ireland—she’s got a whole country behind her. I have Wales. We’re both Olympic champions, and I believe I can sell out stadiums. That’s my dream, and I’m going all the way,” said Price, who remains undefeated at 9-0-0.

With this dominant victory, Lauren Price cements herself as one of the best fighters of her generation, setting the stage for even bigger fights and a legacy that is just beginning.