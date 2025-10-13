WBA Future Shines Bright in Chitré – World Boxing Association

The National Tour of the WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing made another successful stop this weekend, lighting up the city of Chitré. The gymnasium of Pope Francis High School hosted over 20 amateur bouts featuring young talents from various provinces across the country.

Chitré marked the second stop of a tour that began in La Chorrera on October 27 and will conclude on November 15 in Colón.

For the World Boxing Association, this event was especially meaningful — a chance to witness the next generation of Panamanian talent in action. Among the participants were elite amateurs and members of the country’s national pre-selection team. The event was broadcast live on YouTube for fans around the world, and all fights remain available for replay.

“It’s been a wonderful event and a great opportunity to connect with athletes from different regions,” said project coordinator and WBA Fedelatin Vice Chairman Alfredo Mendoza. “More and more young fighters are joining this program. They reach out to us on social media wanting to participate, and we’ve been fortunate to give them that chance. Now we’re excited to head to Colón on November 15.”

The next stop on the WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing Tour promises to keep expanding the reach of this important initiative — and to keep opening doors for the champions of tomorrow.