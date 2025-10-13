Smalls Claims WBA Continental North America Title Over Vázquez – World Boxing Association

Undefeated prospect Tahmir Smalls passed a major test this weekend, earning a unanimous decision win over José Román Vázquez to capture the WBA Continental North America Welterweight Championship at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Smalls delivered a composed and effective performance, securing scores of 98-91, 96-93, and 95-94 against a seasoned opponent who came to fight. The 26-year-old Philadelphian showcased his full arsenal as the rounds went on, using sharp distance control and precise counters to tilt the fight in his favor and walk away with the black-and-gold regional belt of the pioneer organization.

It was a significant victory for Smalls — not only for the opportunity to become a regional champion, but also for the pride of doing so in front of his hometown crowd on a high-profile card.

With the win, Smalls improves to 16-0 with 11 knockouts, continuing his steady rise through the welterweight ranks. Vázquez, the Puerto Rican challenger, now holds a record of 14-2 with 6 knockouts.