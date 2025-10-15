Home / Boxing News / Carrasco and Sánchez Set to Clash for the WBA Cono Sur Title – World Boxing Association

October 17

This Friday, October 17, South American boxing will feature a high-voltage showdown as Juan Javier Carrasco (20-2, 12 KOs) takes on Fernando José Sánchez (9-1, 3 KOs) for the WBA Cono Sur lightweight title (135 lbs). The fight will headline the card at the Polideportivo Vicente Polimeni in Las Heras, Argentina.

Carrasco, 33, a native of Mendoza, enters with an almost spotless record but is coming off a setback against Zaur Abdullaev. Known for his technical skills, sharp ring IQ, and patient counterpunching, this will mark his first shot at a WBA regional belt, a chance to reassert himself in one of boxing’s historically deepest divisions.

On the other side stands Fernando José Sánchez, 26, from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, riding a four-fight winning streak. A relentless pressure fighter with a high punch output and excellent stamina, Sánchez’s aggressive style makes him a dangerous opponent for any rising contender.

The matchup promises a clash of contrasting styles—Carrasco’s refined technique and distance control versus Sánchez’s forward-marching intensity and volume punching. It’s the kind of fight that could be decided by tactical nuances, endurance, and the ability to adapt under pressure.


