PBC FULL FIGHT: Ancajas vs Soto FULL FIGHT | June 17, 2023

PBC FULL FIGHT: Ancajas vs Soto FULL FIGHT | June 17, 2023

Jerwin Ancajas defeated Wilner Soto on June 24, 2023, by a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO). Ancajas, a former champion, delivered a dominant performance that included dropping Soto in both the fourth and fifth rounds, before finishing the fight with body shots in the fifth round.

