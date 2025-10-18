PBC FULL FIGHT: Ancajas vs Soto FULL FIGHT | June 17, 2023

Jerwin Ancajas defeated Wilner Soto on June 24, 2023, by a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO). Ancajas, a former champion, delivered a dominant performance that included dropping Soto in both the fourth and fifth rounds, before finishing the fight with body shots in the fifth round.
#JerwinAncajas #AncajasSoto #Boxing
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions