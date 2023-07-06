Ennis vs Villa FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #EnnisVilla





Watch the Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa final press conference LIVE at 1pm ET/10am PT.

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, undefeated rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis defends his Interim IBF Welterweight Title against all-action contender Roiman Villa headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, July 8 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT and will also feature rising Cuban sensation Yoelvis Gómez taking on middleweight contender Marquis Taylor in the 10-round co-main event, plus hard-hitting lightweight knockout artist Edwin De Los Santos faces former amateur superstar Joseph Adorno in the explosive 10-round telecast opener.

