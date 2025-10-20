Home / Boxing Videos / Face 2 Face | Vergil Ortiz vs. Erickson Lubin | DARE TO ENTER!

Face 2 Face | Vergil Ortiz vs. Erickson Lubin | DARE TO ENTER!

Before their November 8th showdown, Vergil Ortiz and Erickson Lubin go Face 2 Face with Todd Grisham — tensions rise and words fly!

Undefeated knockout artist and WBC interim Super Welterweight World Champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs), of Grand Prairie, Texas, and fearless top contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, who are hosting a press conference to promote their highly anticipated fight scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8. The 12-round world championship bout, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with ProBox, will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

