Lamont Roach reacts to draw against Isaac Cruz | POST FIGHT INTERVIEW





Lamont Roach can’t catch a break. In his fight against Isaac Cruz, he believed he did more than enough to pull of the victory, but the judges didn’t see it that way. This was his immediate reaction after the draw was announced,

“All I want is a fair shake,” said Roach. “I think I should have won a close victory. All I want is a fair shake. That’s it…I don’t know what I got to do. I don’t accept this at all. I clearly thought I won a close fight. I’m tired of this.”

“I did my job,” said Cruz. “I did my work. The ref was on his side. The judges too. The crowd in San Antonio saw I won this fight…Absolutely I’d do a rematch. With a different referee who is not on his side. The referee took this fight from me.”

