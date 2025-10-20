Home / Boxing Videos / INSIDE LOOK: Juergen Uldedaj REVEALS ALL on Don Charles link up, eyes Aloys Junior MEGA FIGHT

INSIDE LOOK: Juergen Uldedaj REVEALS ALL on Don Charles link up, eyes Aloys Junior MEGA FIGHT

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Juergen Uldedaj speaks on his link up with Don Charles, his World Title fight and making history for Albania.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

WBC GrandPrix SemiFinal Featherweights Hightlights

Relive the heart‑pounding action from the WBC Grand Prix Semifinals in the Featherweight division — …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved