Joseph Parker & Fabio Wardley Drop their Guard | Opening a Personal Box ❤️





Joseph Parker & Fabio Wardley open up a box full of meaningful things to their career ahead of their huge clash at the O2 Arena.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

Website: https://queensberry.co.uk

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing