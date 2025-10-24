Dare to Enter | Floyd Schofield vs. Joseph Diaz | Ambition versus legacy!





Ranked No. 1 by the WBA, No. 3 by the IBF, and No. 6 by The Ring, Austin’s Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) will return to the ring after a jaw-dropping knockout of Tevin Farmer in June in a fight that lasted less than two minutes. He will face another Olympian and former world champion, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs), of El Monte, California, in a 10-round lightweight co-main event.

