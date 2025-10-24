Home / Boxing Videos / Dare to Enter | Floyd Schofield vs. Joseph Diaz | Ambition versus legacy!

Dare to Enter | Floyd Schofield vs. Joseph Diaz | Ambition versus legacy!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ranked No. 1 by the WBA, No. 3 by the IBF, and No. 6 by The Ring, Austin’s Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) will return to the ring after a jaw-dropping knockout of Tevin Farmer in June in a fight that lasted less than two minutes. He will face another Olympian and former world champion, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs), of El Monte, California, in a 10-round lightweight co-main event.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #daretoenter #floydschofield #josephdiazjr

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Joseph Parker vs. Fabio Wardley Weigh-in Highlights

🎟️ Buy #ParkerWardley NOW at DAZN.com | Oct 25 | Live Exclusively on DAZN | …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved