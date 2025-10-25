LIVE Weigh-In | Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley – All or Nothing 🥊





Join us at Spitalfields Market, London for the official weigh-in ahead of Joseph Parker & Fabio Wardley’s monumental clash that will determine the next in line for the World Heavyweight Championships. Both heavyweights will take to the scales and face-off for the final time before they come to blows tomorrow night.

Catch the start of the prelims, Saturday at 4:00pm as we showcase SIX competitive bouts before switching to DAZN PPV at 6:30pm to watch our Main Card.

