Anthony Yarde: One Final Shot | Brutal World Title Preparation | Behind The Grind 🥊🎬





The remarkable story of Anthony Yarde. From being arrested as a teenager to world title aspirations. We went inside the camp of the Beast From The East as he prepares for arguably his toughest test yet in David Benavidez.

