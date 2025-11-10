Home / Boxing Videos / Chris Eubank Jr's Photo Shoot 5 Days Out From Benn Rematch 📸👀

Chris Eubank Jr's Photo Shoot 5 Days Out From Benn Rematch 📸👀

Watch as Chris Eubank Jr shadow boxes to camera in his official fight photo shoot just days out from the big rematch with Conor Benn.

#chriseubankjr #eubankbenn

