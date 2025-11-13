Home / Boxing Videos / Is Errol Spence Returning To The Ring?

Is Errol Spence Returning To The Ring?

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/goQYIsXGkCo

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. reflect on Errol Spence’s recent appearance at Vergil Ortiz vs. Erickson Lubin, and share their admiration for one of boxing’s most respected champions. With Roy hinting at plans to head to Dallas and work with Spence, the conversation sparks real hope for a potential comeback. Could a return to the ring be on the horizon for the former unified welterweight king?

