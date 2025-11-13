Is Errol Spence Returning To The Ring?





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/goQYIsXGkCo

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. reflect on Errol Spence’s recent appearance at Vergil Ortiz vs. Erickson Lubin, and share their admiration for one of boxing’s most respected champions. With Roy hinting at plans to head to Dallas and work with Spence, the conversation sparks real hope for a potential comeback. Could a return to the ring be on the horizon for the former unified welterweight king?

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions