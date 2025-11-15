Home / Boxing Videos / “You Were Fighting For Your Career!” – Eddie Hearn Tells Ishmael Davis

“You Were Fighting For Your Career!” – Eddie Hearn Tells Ishmael Davis

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch the moment Eddie Hearn tells Ishmael Davis to enjoy himself following victory over Sam Gilley to win the British and Commonwealth 154lbs Titles in London.

#shorts #boxing #eubankbenn

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Predictions are IN for #EubankBenn2 🔮

Predictions are IN for #EubankBenn2 🔮 🎟️ Buy #EubankBenn2 NOW at DAZN.com | Nov 15 …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved