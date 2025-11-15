Home / Boxing Videos / REDEMPTION! Conor Benn reacts to revenge over Chris Eubank Jr | Matchroom Boxing

REDEMPTION! Conor Benn reacts to revenge over Chris Eubank Jr | Matchroom Boxing

What a win for Conor Benn, who batters Chris Eubank Jr in a 12 round beatdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 15 November 2025. Hear from The Destroyer in the immediate aftermath of victory.

