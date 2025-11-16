Jack Catterall KO's Essuman On Eubank Vs Benn Undercard | Matchroom Boxing





Jack Catterall scored a dramatic 11th round stoppage over Ekow Essuman to underline his welterweight world title credentials on the Benn v Eubank undercard.

Catterall knocked Essuman down in the fourth and then sent him flying through the ropes in the 11th with a massive left hook to secure a massive victory.

