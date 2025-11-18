Home / Boxing Videos / Pitbull vs. Roach VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE REPLAY

Pitbull vs. Roach VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE REPLAY

Premier Boxing Champions



#PitbullRoach Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-120625

Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach previewed their showdown for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title during a virtual press conference on Tuesday before they headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

