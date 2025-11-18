Chris Eubank vs Nigel Benn 1 | 35 YEARS AGO! | Matchroom Boxing





The Benns vs the Eubanks – one of the most intense rivalries in boxing history – first erupted on November 18, 1990 at the NEC in Birmingham with the WBO Middleweight Championship on the line.

Nigel Benn entered as reigning champion with a reputation for brutal KOs, while Eubank arrived as the unbeaten technician whose confidence and chin made him the perfect foil. Their clash delivered everything fans hoped for and created a feud that would extend to their sons, Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Junior.

