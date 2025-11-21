Home / Boxing Videos / Frank Warren talks Wardley World Champ & drops Usyk fight SECRET 👀

Frank Warren talks Wardley World Champ & drops Usyk fight SECRET 👀

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 11 mins ago Boxing Videos



Frank Warren speaks on Yarde vs Benavidez, Noakes vs Mason, Wardley becoming World Champion & Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde FINAL FACE-OFF 🥊

WATCH RING IV 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved