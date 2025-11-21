Bam Rodriguez Top 10 | Two Division Champ's Best KOs | Matchroom Boxing





Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez is the reigning WBC, WBO and Ring super-flyweight champion and former undefeated WBO and IBF flyweight champion. The southpaw has 22- (15) record and is rocketing up the pound-for-pound rankings.

***

#matchroomboxing #bamrodriguez #boxerbam

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.