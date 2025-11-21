Home / Boxing Videos / Bam Rodriguez Top 10 | Two Division Champ's Best KOs | Matchroom Boxing

Bam Rodriguez Top 10 | Two Division Champ's Best KOs | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 25 mins ago Boxing Videos



Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez is the reigning WBC, WBO and Ring super-flyweight champion and former undefeated WBO and IBF flyweight champion. The southpaw has 22- (15) record and is rocketing up the pound-for-pound rankings.

***
#matchroomboxing #bamrodriguez #boxerbam

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde FINAL FACE-OFF 🥊

WATCH RING IV 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved