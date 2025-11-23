Devin Haney Becomes 3 Division Champ After Outclassing Brian Norman | Matchroom Boxing





The Dream Devin Haney becomes a three weight World Champion after dropping and outpointing Brian Norman in Riyadh on Saturday 22 November 2025.

#HaneyNorman #Boxing #DevinHaney

