Bam Rodriguez Schools & KO's Puma Martinez To Unify Super Flyweight Division | Matchroom Boxing

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez dominated Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez in their Super Flyweight unification bout in Riyadh on Saturday 22 November 2025.

