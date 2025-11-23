Home / Boxing Videos / Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Junior | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Junior | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Benn vs Eubank 2 – revisit with backstage access, sound-ups and brand new reactions.

***
#matchroomboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

When corner advice pays off INSTANTLY 😮🔥

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved