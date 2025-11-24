Former WBA International Champion Vanes Martirosyan Dies at 39 After Cancer Battle – World Boxing Association

The boxing world was struck with sadness on November 23, 2025, following the passing of Vanes Martirosyan, former WBA International Super Welterweight Champion, who died at age 39 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born in Abovyan, Armenia, and raised in Glendale, California, from the age of four, Martirosyan emerged as one of the brightest talents of his generation. He represented the United States in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games at welterweight, sharing that era with future world champions such as Timothy Bradley, Austin Trout, and Andre Berto.

Turning professional in 2005, Martirosyan quickly established himself as a major contender at 154 pounds. In 2010, he captured the WBA International title, one of the key achievements of his early career and a stepping-stone to major fights. Over the years, he compiled a record of 36 wins (21 KOs), 4 losses, and 1 draw, facing elite names like Demetrius Andrade, Jermell Charlo, Erislandy Lara, and ultimately Gennady Golovkin, against whom he fought his final bout in 2018.

Nicknamed “The Nightmare,” Martirosyan was known for his aggressive style, sharp fundamentals, and willingness to test himself against the very best. Although he never secured an absolute world championship, his regional titles — including the WBA International belt — and his longevity in the upper tier of the super welterweight division made him a respected and influential figure in the sport.

His passing leaves a profound void in the boxing community, where he is remembered not only for his skill and grit inside the ropes but also for his character outside of them.

The WBA extends its condolences to his family and honors his legacy as both an Olympian and a regional champion.