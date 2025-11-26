Home / Boxing Videos / RING IV Recap: Devin Haney PROVED Everyone Wrong + Andre Ward Reveals The Truth Behind Kovalev I

RING IV Recap: Devin Haney PROVED Everyone Wrong + Andre Ward Reveals The Truth Behind Kovalev I

Olympic gold medalists Andre Ward and Andre Berto break down the massive Saudi Arabia fight card, including Abdullah Mason’s war with Sam Noakes and Devin Haney’s statement win over Brian Norman Jr. Ward reveals the untold story of his Kovalev knockdown, the training camp injuries no one knew about, and why he won the rematch before it even started. Plus, heartfelt tribute to 2004 Olympian Vanes Martirosyan and a fiery discussion on boxing’s judging crisis. Raw, unfiltered fighter perspective from two champions who lived it.

