Conah Walker: from cult favourite to Champion | Matchroom Boxing





Conah Walker, the all-action Wolverhampton welterweight, challenges Pat McCormack for the British Welterweight Title at the Salle des Étoiles in Monte Carlo on 6 December 2025.

One of the most entertaining pressure fighters in British boxing, Walker, 13-2-1 (7 KOs), is relentless, fan-friendly, and fearless. He has built both his reputation and his following by diving headfirst into the kind of domestic tear-ups most fighters swerve, turning every outing into a guaranteed war.

