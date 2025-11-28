Home / Boxing Videos / Who is next for David Benavidez, Bam Rodriguez and Devin Haney? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 34

Who is next for David Benavidez, Bam Rodriguez and Devin Haney? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 34

Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss a Cinco de Mayo clash between David Benavidez and Zurdo Ramirez, a 2026 showdown between Bam Rodriguez and Naoya Inoue, and also who the best fit is for Devin Haney to face next?

Watch episode 34 of The Fighter & The Writer now.

