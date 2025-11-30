Home / Boxing Videos / Stephen Fulton Jr overcomes adversity defeating Carlos Castro | HIGHLIGHTS

Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. made a successful featherweight debut, proving that class is permanent. Facing a tough veteran in Carlos Castro, Fulton reminded the boxing world why he’s one of the most skilled technicians in the sport, and showed he has the chin to match the skills.

Fulton put on a boxing clinic for the majority of the fight, utilizing superior footwork and that signature Philly grit to control the distance.

While Castro managed to land a flash knockdown in Round 5, it only served to wake the beast. Fulton displayed elite recovery skills, shaking off the cobwebs instantly. Instead of folding, “Cool Boy Steph” bit down on his mouthpiece and went to war. He completely took over the championship rounds, outlanding and outworking Castro when it mattered most to seal a rightful victory.

