Shabaz Masoud prepares for European Title fight | Matchroom Boxing





Unbeaten Shabaz Masoud prepares for this clash with Peter McGrail this Saturday. The undefeated 14-0 IBO super-bantamweight world champion will challenge for the European Championship December 6, 2025, in Monaco.

