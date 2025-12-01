Home / Boxing Videos / Shabaz Masoud prepares for European Title fight | Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Shabaz Masoud prepares for this clash with Peter McGrail this Saturday. The undefeated 14-0 IBO super-bantamweight world champion will challenge for the European Championship December 6, 2025, in Monaco.

