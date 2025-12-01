THE RING 6: TEOFIMO-SHAKUR SET FOR JANUARY SHOWDOWN IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK CITY – 1 DECEMBER, 2025: HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine, has confirmed the highly anticipated fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson is on for Saturday January 31 in New York as the headline event for ‘The Ring 6’.

Brooklyn’s Teofimo (21-1, 13 KOs) will be putting his WBO and The Ring junior-Welterweight titles on the line when he takes on current WBC Lightweight world champion Shakur, stepping up to 140 for the first time, broadcast live, exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

The thrilling matchup at the start of 2026 will serve as a fourth title defense for ‘The Takeover’ as he looks to extend his six-fight winning streak following his most recent victory, a unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. during The Ring’s historic Fatal Fury Times Square card in May.

For Shakur, who will also be fighting just a few miles from his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, this represents an opportunity to become a four-weight world champion. The southpaw’s most recent fight came just two months after Teofimo’s triumph, when he claimed a unanimous decision win against mandatory challenger William Zepeda to retain his WBC lightweight belt during July’s stacked Ring III event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: “This fight between two huge talents will provide an exciting start to our plans for 2026 and as we look to create another great year of boxing events around the world. We are looking forward to returning to New York in January and producing another big world title fight that fans have been waiting for.”

Teofimo Lopez said: “Duck, Duck, Goose! Are you ready for New York City? Brick city in the concrete jungle, so let’s get ready to rumble! The Takeover is here to stay, not play. Make Boxing Great Again is my forte. Shakur will fall in nine.”

Shakur Stevenson said: “I have never shied away from a challenge and always chased the biggest fights in the sport because I know I am one of the best boxers in the world. Teofimo Lopez will learn that firsthand on January 31 when I take his belt and show him that there are levels to this game. New York, get ready for a spectacular performance as I take over a fourth straight weight division. ”

Further details including ticketing, venue and additional fights on the card will be announced in due course.