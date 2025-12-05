Full Fight | Arsen Goulamirian vs. Zurdo Ramírez | Zurdo makes history again!





Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is a classic clash of styles between an undefeated, long-reigning champion and a surging former super middleweight titleholder looking to make history at cruiserweight. With Goulamirian seeking validation on a bigger stage and Zurdo chasing a world title in a second division, this matchup promises a high-stakes, tactical, but physical battle that could turn into a war down the stretch.

Arsen Goulamirian vs. Zurdo Ramírez | March 30, 2024 | YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

