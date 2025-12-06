Pitbull vs. Roach WEIGH-IN LIVE STREAM (Hosted By IT IS WHAT IT IS)





Watch live as fighters weigh in ahead of their respective matchups on December 6, 2025, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, hosted by the “It Is What It Is” Podcast.

#PitbullRoach Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-120625

#FultonFoster #LaraGonzalez #RamosMosley

***ABOUT PITBULL VS. ROACH***

Pitbull vs. Roach will see Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz step into the ring against reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title headlining a loaded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video taking place Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The pay-per-view will see two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, moving up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster, a native of Orange, Texas, in a 130-pound world title co-main event.

The pay-per-view action will also feature WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending his world title against hard-hitting challenger Johan Gonzalez.

Plus, rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. duels top contender Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title opening the pay-per-view at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Preceding the pay-per-view top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin will make his return to the ring against former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy in a 10-round super lightweight showdown that tops a loaded three-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup.

The streaming presentation will also feature undefeated young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero dueling hard-hitting Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in a 10-round all-Mexican 154-pound showdown, plus rising unbeaten super featherweight Luis “The Twist” Nunez faces Argentinian contender Hector Sosa in the 10-round opening bout at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

—–

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions