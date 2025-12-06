Home / Boxing Videos / Elif Turhan Bombs Out Beatriz Ferreira To Win World Title | Matchroom Boxing

Elif Turhan Bombs Out Beatriz Ferreira To Win World Title | Matchroom Boxing

There’s a new IBF World Lightweight Champion… Elif Turhan! The Golden Turk stops Beatriz Ferreira in Monaco in sensational style.

