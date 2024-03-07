We speak with Tommy Fury On The Ground in Riyadh who admits a long overdue fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is still on his wish list.
#shorts #tommyfury #knockoutchaos
We speak with Tommy Fury On The Ground in Riyadh who admits a long overdue fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is still on his wish list.
#shorts #tommyfury #knockoutchaos
Tags * Anthony Boxing Eddie Hearn FURY Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Tommy TYSON
►WATCH JOSHUA/NGANNOU: https://bit.ly/WatchJoshuaNgannou ►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub The first face-off on fight week between Anthony Joshua & …