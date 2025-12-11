Nataly Delgado Captures WBA Interim Super Flyweight World Title – World Boxing Association

Panama’s own Nataly Delgado (19-7-2, 5 KOs) carved out a defining moment in her career, securing a unanimous-decision victory over Mexico’s Arlen Lisset Sánchez (8-8-4, 1 KO) to claim the WBA interim super flyweight world title (115 lbs). The bout, staged before an energized crowd in Panama, showcased Delgado’s superior technique, discipline, and ring IQ as she rose to become the new interim champion of the division.

The judges left no doubt: 99–90, 98–91, and 99–90, all in favor of the Nicaraguan-born Panamanian. From the opening bell, Delgado executed a well-prepared game plan—using her jab to command range, firing crisp combinations, and stifling every offensive attempt Sánchez tried to mount. The Mexican fighter came forward with pressure early, but quickly found herself dealing with a composed opponent who controlled the tempo and punished each advance with precision.

As the rounds progressed, Delgado’s dominance became increasingly evident. Her ability to remain calm, manage her stamina, and land clean, scoring punches allowed her to widen the gap on the scorecards. Sánchez, always brave and willing to mix it up, simply couldn’t solve the champion’s defensive reads and fell behind as Delgado’s consistency piled up.

With this victory, Nataly Delgado now holds the WBA interim super flyweight world title—a milestone that not only elevates her career, but also shines a brighter spotlight on women’s boxing in Panama. Her win brings newfound visibility to the nation’s female fighters on the world stage.

For Sánchez, the loss represents a setback in her quest for global recognition, though her grit and resilience reaffirm her status as a tough, world-level contender. She brought heart and determination, but couldn’t match the accuracy and discipline displayed by Delgado throughout the night.

The WBA emphasized the importance of this bout within its women’s boxing calendar, noting that the interim title serves as a pathway toward future opportunities for the full world championship. With a belt now strapped around her waist, Delgado heads into 2026 with high expectations, new challenges ahead, and the chance to test herself against the very best in the division.