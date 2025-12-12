Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicolson's Final Face Off Vs Yuliahn Luna For WBC Interim Title 👀💪

Skye Nicolson's Final Face Off Vs Yuliahn Luna For WBC Interim Title 👀💪

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Skye Nicolson makes weight and squares off with Yuliahn Luna before their clash in Stockton, CA on the Pacheco vs Sadjo card live on DAZN.

#shorts #skyenicolson #boxing

