Napoles vs Zaldivar this Friday in Florida  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Yosdiel Napoles will face Frank Zaldivar this Friday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental America Gold lightweight title at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

It will be a duel of undefeated Cubans with the regional belt of the pioneer body at stake, which adds extra motivation to this good fight that will take place over 10 rounds.

Napoles is 24 years old and started his professional career in 2022. Since then he has been slowly working his way up and winning his fights until he finds himself with this opportunity for the belt.

In Zaldívar’s case, he is 28 years old and made his debut in 2019. Although his career has been a little slower, he has shown talent and wants to continue his streak in this opportunity.

Napoles has five wins, no losses and five knockouts, while Zaldivar has five wins and three knockouts.