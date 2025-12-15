Gilberto Jesús Mendoza Reelected by Acclamation as WBA President – World Boxing Association

One of the most significant moments of the WBA’s 104th Annual Convention in Orlando came with the reelection of Gilberto Jesús Mendoza as president of the organization for a new five-year term, a decision reached by acclamation and celebrated by the assembled delegations. With this mandate, Mendoza extends a leadership run that now spans a full decade at the helm of boxing’s oldest sanctioning body.

The election unfolded in an atmosphere of total consensus. There were no opposing candidates and no formal objections. Board members, commission representatives, promoters, officials, and international delegates all voiced unanimous support for the president’s continued tenure. Acclamation—reserved for moments of institutional unity—reflected the organization’s confidence in the direction Mendoza has charted for the WBA in recent years.

In his remarks following the proclamation, Mendoza expressed his gratitude for the support and emphasized that the WBA is in a period of modernization, global expansion, and internal strengthening. He highlighted the importance of continuing to invest in officials’ education programs, social initiatives such as KO to Drugs, and the consolidation of regional titles as a development pathway for emerging talent around the world.

During his tenure, the WBA has broadened its footprint in emerging markets, reinforced the professionalization of its committees, and promoted the ongoing updating of its rules and regulations. The Orlando Convention, marked by record attendance and a full slate of technical, medical, and administrative activities, stood as a clear reflection of the organization’s institutional growth under his leadership. The reelection also signals the start of a new cycle in which the WBA aims to keep adapting to the demands of modern boxing.

With unanimous backing, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza begins his third presidential term with a defined roadmap and a renewed commitment to guiding the WBA through an increasingly competitive global landscape.