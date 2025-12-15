Gassiev Dethrones Pulev with a Devastating Knockout – World Boxing Association

The heavyweight division delivered an electrifying night in Dubai, where Russia’s Murat Gassiev crowned himself WBA (Regular) heavyweight world champion with a spectacular sixth-round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev, in a fight that marked a turning point in the former cruiserweight king’s career. The finish—a perfectly timed left hook—left the veteran champion with no answer and produced one of the most dramatic scenes of the year.

The bout, held at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, opened with tactical control from Pulev. The 44-year-old Bulgarian used his long jab and experience to manage distance and dictate the tempo in the early rounds. His game plan appeared sound: keep Gassiev at the end of straight punches and avoid the prolonged exchanges that favored the Russian puncher.

Gassiev, however, never lost his composure. The former unified cruiserweight champion, renowned for his crushing power, steadily adjusted his pressure and searched for angles to land heavier shots. By the fourth and fifth rounds, he began finding openings to the body and head, forcing Pulev backward and into a higher work rate than anticipated. The fifth round in particular featured a spirited exchange in which both men landed cleanly, but it was already clear that Gassiev’s power was starting to tilt the balance.

The ending came in emphatic fashion. In the sixth round, Pulev fired his trademark one-two, but Gassiev slipped laterally to his left and detonated a brutal left hook that landed flush on the champion’s face. Pulev went down with little resistance. Though he tried to rise, his legs betrayed him, and the referee waved it off, sealing the knockout and crowning Gassiev as the new WBA heavyweight titleholder.

The victory represents Gassiev’s most significant achievement since his dominant run at cruiserweight and instantly places him in the conversation among the division’s elite. For Pulev, the loss may signal the closing chapter of a long and respected career. Having shared the ring with the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua, and Derek Chisora, the Bulgarian was looking to solidify his reign with a successful defense, only to see that ambition emphatically extinguished by Gassiev’s power.

Dubai’s night sent a clear message: Murat Gassiev has firmly arrived at the heavyweight elite—and he did so with a knockout that is already shaping up as one of the year’s best. His blend of patience, power, and precision makes him a genuine threat to any champion or contender in the division.