HIGHLIGHTS: Every Knockdown and KO from Pitbull vs Roach Fight Night | December 6, 2025

Catch every knockdown, knockout, and TKO that the fighters delivered on December 6 on the Pitbull vs Roach PBC PPV on Prime Video event.
In this highlight you’ll watch:
Isaac Lucero stops Robert Valenzuela Jr. in the 8th round
Frank Martin knockout Rancis Barthelemy in RD4
Erislandy Lara drop Johan Gonzalez twice on the way to winning by UD
Isaac Cruz scoring a knockdown on Lamont Roach for the first time in Roach’s career.
