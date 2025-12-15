Home / Boxing Videos / HIGHLIGHTS: Every Knockdown and KO from Pitbull vs Roach Fight Night | December 6, 2025

HIGHLIGHTS: Every Knockdown and KO from Pitbull vs Roach Fight Night | December 6, 2025

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Catch every knockdown, knockout, and TKO that the fighters delivered on December 6 on the Pitbull vs Roach PBC PPV on Prime Video event.

In this highlight you’ll watch:

Isaac Lucero stops Robert Valenzuela Jr. in the 8th round
Frank Martin knockout Rancis Barthelemy in RD4
Erislandy Lara drop Johan Gonzalez twice on the way to winning by UD
Isaac Cruz scoring a knockdown on Lamont Roach for the first time in Roach’s career.

#PitbullRoach #MartinBarthelemy #IsaacLucero

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:
https://www.tiktok.com/@premierboxingchampions

https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
https://www.threads.com/@premierboxing

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Ready for the sequel ?

… Ready to on January 16 👊💢 #RochaCuriel2 | LIVE on DAZN

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved