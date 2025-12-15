HIGHLIGHTS: Every Knockdown and KO from Pitbull vs Roach Fight Night | December 6, 2025





Catch every knockdown, knockout, and TKO that the fighters delivered on December 6 on the Pitbull vs Roach PBC PPV on Prime Video event.

In this highlight you’ll watch:

Isaac Lucero stops Robert Valenzuela Jr. in the 8th round

Frank Martin knockout Rancis Barthelemy in RD4

Erislandy Lara drop Johan Gonzalez twice on the way to winning by UD

Isaac Cruz scoring a knockdown on Lamont Roach for the first time in Roach’s career.

